SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Community House has opened registration for the largest fundraiser of the year, the 10th annual Starlight Gala taking place on Sept. 15 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

“It’s important both because the funds raised help to sustain the 100-year-old building, and also as a celebration of the Community and family which is the most important aspect of the place,” said Marketing Manager Ella Fischer.

According to Ms. Fischer, the only year the gala did not take place was during the COVID pandemic in 2020.

The event is open to anyone 21 years of age and older and tickets can be purchased for $150 at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at springlaketheatre.com.

Patrons can expect delicious food from local restaurants and live music from the local band to enjoy. There will also be a silent auction with spectacular prizes including a walk-on role in “Scrooge” and private parties at Spring Lake Community House, according to Ms. Fischer.

“The future of the Community House is in the hands of the friends it will make for itself,” said Oliver H. Brown, the founder of the Spring Lake Community House. “The Starlight Gala provides a wonderful setting to celebrate with the many friends of the building.”

