SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake First Aid Department is looking to recruit new volunteers to join their current 35 members.

“Of these 35, about 25 regularly answer calls,” according to President of the Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad Andrea Rodgers. “Several of these are college students, and they are a big help during the busy summer months.”

Other supervisors of the squad include Trustee and Secretary Margie Brahn and Trustee, Treasurer and Chair of the Membership Committee Peg Ciufo. These three women have been answering calls for the squad for many years and Ms. Rodgers has brought in her twins Lily and Thomas to help answer calls as well.

Ms. Rodgers and Ms. Ciufo are also certified as “Stop the Bleed” instructors and visit schools and other community organizations to teach people how to stop life-threatening bleeding as well as CPR.

“The Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad is 100 percent volunteer,” said Ms. Brahn. “We serve the communities of Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights 24/7, 365 days per year.”

According to Ms. Brahn, the squad responded to 1,044 first aid and fire calls and spent a total of 13,760 hours volunteering for the communities last year. The volunteers also participate in community events such as the Spring Lake 5 mile run, kids’ races, parades and the police departments’ Night Out and Touch a Truck.

