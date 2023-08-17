SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Kids from near and far all convened at Robertson Park’s Elmer J. Oberto Field to test their skills at the Regional Home Run Derby on Sunday morning.

The ballpark was attended by eager sluggers competing for a spot in the Phillies Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Regional Home Run Derby draws on the winners of Tri-Shore Little League’s May Home Run Derby, but adds in winners from league derbies throughout the area of central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

First-place finishers in each of the six age groups from Sunday morning’s derby—boys’ and girls’ 7-8 year old, 9-10 year old and 11-12 year old—will join the top hitters from other similar events in September for the final test in the Philadelphia Phillies’ home venue.

“I have been organizing and working on the event together with other volunteers for the past 12 years, and I plan to do it far into the future. The Phillies and Paul Bradley have been running this event for the past 52 years,” said Tri-Shore Little League President Vince Daino in May. He was referring to Paul Bradley, the Home Run Derby President.

Mr. Bradley, for his part as president, also took the field to load the pitches into the pitching machine. He said that he has been the president of the Phillies Home Run Derby since his father began running it in the ‘70s.

“My dad started the Phillies Home Run Derby in ‘71, but I’ve been running it for 44 years since taking over for him,” he said. “The one in May is meant to be true community involvement, but with the regionals, it’s a little more competitive.”

