BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Tourism Commission is welcoming back the Pirate Day Treasure Hunt on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Main Street.

“[The event] is a way to promote tourism to Bradley Beach,” said Tourism Director Amy Hall. “It brings business to Main Street and gives families something fun and unique to participate in.”

Ms. Hall first created the event in 2021 to invite patrons to the main shops in Bradley Beach while allowing them to participate in a fun hunt for prizes.

“Local tourism ensures that small businesses stay in touch with the community and boosts the revenue of the economy,” said Ms. Hall. “Bradley Beach has an extremely walkable Main Street as well as the square around Riley Park at the train station. It’s important for visitors to be introduced to that unique experience and even for residents to be a tourist in their own town.”

The hunt will begin on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. According to Ms. Hall, there will be “loot” and “special pirate prizes” for participants to hunt for on the Main Street walkway. This year, the library also put together a Pirate Story Walk around the historic building at 511 4th Ave.





