AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The residents of Bradley Beach and Avon-By-The-Sea heard a presentation from Aquatic Engineer Andy Raichle of P.E. Matrix New World about Phase II of the Sylvan Lake Living Shoreline Project on Monday, Aug. 14. The main topics of the discussion were phragmites, an invasive type of common reed, and overgrown walkways.

“This is a continuation from 2nd Ave. to Main Street with the same basic design as Phase I,” said Mr. Raichle. “We are going to bid this very soon and a number of contractors have already collected bid packages. We should start in the fall because it is the ideal planting time.”

According to Mr. Raichle, the project helps with stormwater outfall as well as the geese problem in the area. Mr. Raichle said that, currently, the rain gets collected on the street and flows into the river. This project creates an outfall complete with rocks and other plants to help filter the collected rainwater before it flows into the lake.

The plants that will be part of the project can grow up to three feet high, which blocks the view of the water from the geese population, deterring them from nesting and mating in that area due to the unknown possibility of predators.

“There was uncertainty about what this would look like but we were all happy it turned out like it did,” said Mr. Raichle. “The borough has received another half a million dollars in grant money for the second phase of the project. You should be proud of the governing body you have here.”

Mr. Raichle also mentioned that the borough has been saving money on this project by skipping the use of contractors and instead allowing the Department of Public Works to assist with the upkeep.

Currently, the project is set to bid with four separate sections. According to Mr. Raichle, there will be a base bid for the project with other bids broken into separate sections. The borough is hopeful to get the project completed all at once, but Mr. Raichle said due to unknown supply chain issues, having the fallback of separate sections was the right way to proceed.

According to Mr. Raichle, the project has a four month timeline with construction starting this October.

“I believe the pros outweigh the cons of the project,” said Commissioner John Magrini. “It is much better now than what was there. There might be a few things to tweak and look into, but I think it’s an overall positive project.”





This is an excerpt of the print article.

