BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Board of Education approved a new code of conduct and announced the return of the SOLE initiative system at their meeting on Tuesday night.

“The previous code of conduct focused very much on consequences and we want to focus more on a positive atmosphere,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael Heidelberg. “Students have rights and they have right to an appeal and due process rights. So putting that in the code of conduct is important … Generally kids stumble, what do we do when they stumble? How do you apply discipline to help children grow?”

Mr. Heidelberg discussed the new code and the different tiers that include infraction, behavioral supports and discipline. The first tier includes infractions like cheating, dress code violation, tardiness and vandalism. According to Mr. Heidelberg, these types of infractions are something most students “stumble” into at least once in their school career. With the new code of conduct, Mr. Heidelberg said the students will be given instruction and education on how to better handle issues and situations for a more positive end result either instead of or in conjunction with a disciplinary action.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.