BELMAR — The harbor commission has applied for a federal grant in order to begin efforts to replace the fuel dock, as discussed during their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to council liaison Mark Levis, the commission has applied for a boating infrastructure grant, consisting of both federal and state funding, that they hope to use to help relieve anticipated high repair fees to replace the only fuel dock in the entirety of Shark River, found in Belmar’s marina.

“Because [the grant] impacts mostly transient boating, we can only apply it right now to the fuel dock. It’s the only thing we could find that would be reasonable that would apply to transient boating, other than strictly dredging just the transient slips,” Councilman Levis said.

Harbor employee Jason Ferrari reported that safety concerns regarding the deteriorating dock, including challenges with its pipework, have shut down three-quarters of the dock. This has left a majority of the pumps out of commission for the time being, leaving only one working pump with two hoses, providing both diesel and gasoline, that can only be utilized by one boat at a time.

“We sent emails out to everyone that said to plan accordingly, but we don’t have everyone’s email in Shark River,” Mr. Ferrari said. “We’re looking into quick fixes to get us back up and running for the rest of the season. We are doing that, but we’re not going to jeopardize the safety of people.”

Chairman Robert Lynch said, “We’re not doing all of this just for our marina, we’re doing it for transients in our marina and for transients who come off the ocean in the inlet. I think there’s a lot of justification for it.”

