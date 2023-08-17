BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Board of Education discussed the new classroom sizes and preschool expansion for the upcoming school year at their meeting on Tuesday.

“The enrollment waiting list was growing and we wanted to make sure we could service all of our students,” said Superintendent Michael Heidelberg. “We had some money come back from the school stabilization aid and because it came back we were able to utilize that to start a new preschool program.”

According to Director of Special Services Alison Zylinski, there will be a third classroom added to the preschool program to allow for eight more students to attend school in the fall. Currently, there are two classes with 13 and one of eight. The program is only open to four-year-olds with residents getting first priority seating.

“They are promoting this all across the state with the preschool expansion grant,” said Ms. Zylinski. “So this new classroom won’t be within this grant but it is something we can roll over into if we want to the following year.”

During the meeting, the board also approved the “toilet room facilities” waiver for each of their preschool classrooms. According to Business Administrator David Tonzola, the waivers need to be completed every year due to the fact that the restrooms are not inside the preschool classrooms, which is normally the regulation. But the location of the bathroom facilities in proximity to the classrooms has been approved in previous years, according to Mr. Tonzola.

Another waiver approved was the “square footage waiver” which allows the preschool classrooms to be smaller than regulation size.

