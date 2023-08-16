No boat? No problem. If you’re looking for the best way to reel in the summer, there’s plenty of fishing charters with experienced crew at your service. These highly-rated local boats are just waiting to take you out to get the best catch on the shore. If you’re happy with your catch, check out our Dockside Dining and Drinks guide to see where you can bring your catch to be prepared by excellent chefs right by the water.

CHARTERS FROM BOGAN’S BASIN

Bogan’s Basin, 800 Ashley Ave., Brielle, is a deep sea fishing center home to many party and fishing charters as well as Brielle Bait and Tackle so you can stock up before you set sail.

Bogan’s boats include:

The Big Jamaica is a 125-foot boat currently catching bluefish, mackerel, sea bass, fluke, ling and false albacore. If you’re looking for colder weather trips, book an autumn trip fishing tuna or a winter trip fishing offshore sea bass. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, The Big Jamaica makes everyone welcome. Book a half day, full day or overnight trip during any season. For trip information and booking, visit bigjamaica.com.

Paramount makes daily trips from Bogan’s all year round. True to its name, the Paramount Is the ultimate bottom fishing experience catching sea bass, porgies, ling, cod, pollock and blackfish. Currently, the Paramount is fishing for fluke and sea bass. Book full and half day trips at wreckmasters.com.

The Jamaica II makes full and half day trips catching sea bass and fluke year round or you can charter the whole boat for a private party. Cool off or warm up in the air conditioned/heated cabin where drinks and snacks are available. Rods, reels and rigs are available for purchase and bait is supplied. For more information and booking, visit jamacaii.com.

CHARTERS FROM BELMAR MARINA

Belmar Marina, 905 Hwy. 35, Belmar, is home to one of the Jersey Shore’s largest fleet of privately-owned charter boats. Trips are available 365 days a year, so there’s always something to catch. When you’ve caught your prize, bring it back to Marina Grille and have it cooked for you while you relax with a drink. For a full list of fishing and party boats, marina rates and navigation information, visit belmarmanuttimarina.com.

Parker Pete’s Fishing Charters specializes in summer flounder, black fish, sea bass, stripers and inshore tuna on the Shark River inlet. Captain Pete will be your tour guide and fishing expert at the helm to make sure you get the best catch and make the most out of your trip. Call 732-496-5028 to book.

Celtic Stoirm Charter has over 50 years of experience fishing the Raritan Bay, Sandy Hook and local waters. Let the Stoirm’s experienced crew help you catch fluke, striped bass or tuna. If you’ve got bigger fish to fry, offshore trips will take you far out to catch shark or marlin. Call 732-742-9276 or visit celticstorim.com to book your trip.

Fin-Ominal Charters has two boats to take you to the best fishing from the Shark River at the northern and southern canyons as well as the Hudson Canyon. The 55-foot Fin-Ominal carries a maximum of 20 fishermen and the 101’ Too Fin-Ominal carries 25 fishermen or 65 people for cruising. This charter has got you covered with tackle, bait and poles while onboard. Visit finominalcharters.com or call Captain Jared Polick at 732-489-1463.

Katie H Sport Fishing is run by Captain Mike Schneider and Captain John Decker who will have you hooked after a trip with them. With over 30 years of experience fishing the Jersey Shore, this crew is sure to make your trip a great one. Call Captain Mike at 908-600-6413 to book a trip.

Ol’ Salty II offers sport fishing, scuba diving and pleasure cruises with state-of-the-art equipment. Book a public charter or a private fishing trip where you’ll be provided with bait and tackle. Once you’ve reeled some in, the crew will clean, filet and package your catch for you so you can enjoy it with ease. To view the fishing calendar, visit olsaltytwo.com and call 1-800-836-TUNA to book a trip.

Skylarker Charters is currently catching fluke, sea bass, striped bass, porgy and tuna led by Captain Steve Spinelli. Aboard the vessel “specifically designed to fish the North Atlantic,” you’ll find a heated cabin, full galley, custom tackle and rods and plenty of seating for up to 49 passengers. For more information, visit skylarkcharters.com or call 732-309-7689.

Teri Jean II is a 45-foot Hatteras ready to take you on a private day, night, overnight or evening trip so you can fish when you like. This watercraft sleeps up to six comfortably and is complete with showers, AC and a full galley. The boat is available for tournaments, trips to local restaurants and special New York Harbor events. Visit terijean.com or call 732-280-7364 to book.

Ocean Explorer is the perfect place for your first or your hundredth deep sea fishing trip. The experienced crew will make sure you have the best opportunity to catch giant fluke and sea bass this summer. The boat is also available for special occasions, booze cruises and whale/dolphin watching for the whole family. Call 848-565-0519 to book or visit oceanexplorerbelmar.com for more information and fishing report.

XTC Sport Fishing offers offshore or inshore trips aboard a 44-foot Henriques powered by “brand new, environmentally friendly John Deere Engines.” For booking and information, call Captain Jody Distasio at 732-616-3763.

30 Line Sport Fishing will take up to six anglers on a half day, full day or overnight private charter to catch striped bass, fluke, sea bass, tuna, swordfish, mahi and blackfish. Pleasure cruises and dolphin watching are also available. Experienced Captain Frank and Captain Mike “will put you on the fish!” Call Captain Mike at 609-560-2123 to book.

LOCAL CHARTERS

Gambler Deep Sea Fishing, 59 Inlet Dr., Point Pleasant, is never crowded but always busy. During the summer, join a half day fluke trip or a “nite wreckin” trip aboard The Gambler, complete with underwater lights that attract ling, cod, mackerel, bluefish and flounder. During the fall, catch some exotic fish inshore or join a 24-hour canyon adventure to catch tuna, swordfish and mahi. Book a trip now at gamblerfishing.net or call 732-295-7569.

Jersey Nutz Sport Fishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has three beautiful vessels to take you on canyon overnight trips and 18-hour tilefish, mahi and tuna trips. If you’re looking for something shorter, day trips fishing striped bass are also available. Book your charter at jerseynutzsportfishing.com or text Captain Cody at 609-354-2734.

Norma K III, 35 Broadway, Point Pleasant, is currently fishing night bluefish and fluke. Family Fun Fishing is available on Monday and Tuesday evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rod rentals and tackle are available for purchase onboard, as well as a full snack bar. Visit normakfishing.com to book, but there’s always room for walk-ons.

Voyager Sport Fishing, 69 Channel Dr. Point Pleasant Beach is conveniently located at Fishermen’s Supply Co. dock so you can gear up before you head out. The Voyager is a 110-foot supercruiser ready to take on all seasons. In the summer, catch the sun on the upper deck or head inside for the AC. In fall and winter, warm your hands on the heated handrails and relax in the heated cabin. Day fluke trips and overnight tilefish trips are currently available to book at voyagerfishing.com.

Blue Chip Sport Fishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, is located at Southside Marina. Blue Chip is currently offering two 2023 specials for half day friends and family deep sea trips and offshore shark charter trips. Daily trips for up to six passengers on this custom luxury fishing yacht are available to book at bluechipsportfishing.com.

Dauntless Sport Fishing, 47 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, is currently fishing porgy, sea bass and fluke. Since 1959, The Dauntless has been showing patrons the joy of reeling one in. Fishing for all ages is available from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and walk-ons are welcome. For the fishing calendar, visit dauntlessfishing.com

Fish Monger Charters, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, will take you out on the Atlantic to fish fluke and stripers or big game like sharks and tuna. Fully equipped with heat and AC and galley, the Fish Monger is perfect for family fishing trips. Call Captain Jerry at 732-688-0765 or visit fishmongercharters.com to book.

Tale Chaser Sport Fishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, is currently offering open boat fluke fishing locally and bow fishing on the Delaware River. Whether it’s deep sea or inshore tours, the Tale Chaser Crew will make sure you have the time of your life aboard the 38-foot fishing yacht. View all trips at talechaserfishing.com and call 609-500-6601 to book.

Miss Michele III, 415 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach (behind Spike’s Fish Market), is a 65-foot vessel that catches all kinds of species including black fish, flounder, blues and sea bass. Captain Ron Braen is a long-time Point Pleasant fisherman who knows how to give anglers the best experience out on the water. If you’re looking for a date night spot or family fun, firework cruises are available on Thursday evenings for the best view of a spectacular show. Visit missmichele.com or call 732-899-4984 to book your charter.