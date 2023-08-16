There’s no better way to soak up the last of the summer than with a drink in hand while enjoying a water view. Enjoy dinner and drinks with a view at one of the many waterfront establishments along the Jersey Shore. Whether you’re looking for an elegant cocktail or a place for the whole family, our dockside dining and drinks guide has a place for everyone.

ROONEY’S OCEANFRONT RESTAURANT, located at 100 Ocean Ave. N in Long Branch boasts the best views of the ocean from their bi-level outdoor deck. Named one of the most popular outdoor dining restaurants in 2023 by OpenTable, Rooney’s offers an elegant menu of fresh caught seafood and an extensive wine, cocktail and martini list. Make a reservation or view business hours at rooneysocean.com.

WATERMARK, at 800 Ocean Avenue in Asbury is a modern take on a classic cocktail lounge with sweeping views of the Asbury Park boardwalk and the ocean beyond from its rooftop patio. The bar features a culinary approach to the art of the cocktail, offering light fare that pairs perfectly with the unique cocktail menu. This spot is first come, first serve, so stop in until 1 a.m. on weekends or 11 p.m. during the week.

THE PIG & PARROT SANDBAR, at 201 Union Lane in Brielle offers visitors a taste of Key West at the Jersey Shore, with vibrant decor, water views, delicious cocktails and island-inspired eats. Sit at the dockside bar while you listen to live music and sip your drink in the sun or visit via boat and throw your lines at one of the slips in front of the bar. Visitors who come by boat can BYO fresh catch for the bar to grill up. The bar is open seven days a week until 2 a.m., so guests can enjoy the dock view all night long.

RIVER ROCK RESTAURANT & MARINA BAR, 1600 NJ-70 in Brick, offers visitors a water view, live music, and events throughout the week, including trivia, Beach Bar Bingo, karaoke and DJs. Stop by to enjoy the waterside entertainment or catch your favorite team on one of the bar’s 60+ TVs. The bar is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

THE SHRIMP BOX, at 75 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach offers visitors the chance to sip or dine waterside while watching the fishing boats come and go with their catch. Order from the raw bar for fresh shellfish or ahi tuna, or sample one of the creative cocktails from the bar menu. Make a reservation, order online or view business hours at theshrimpbox.com.

CLARKS LANDING DOCKSIDE BAR & GRILL, at 847 Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant is only open three days a week, but it packs a punch. Sit back with a cocktail and watch the sailboats come and go or order some of the venue’s world class bites, ranging from fresh seafood to delicious burgers and sandwiches. Catch this limited spot Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.or Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SUNSETS RIVERFRONT BAR & RESTAURANT, at 302 S. Concourse in Neptune, offers patrons a beautiful views of the Shark River inlet while dining. As the name suggests, catching a sunset at this location, should be on your summertime bucket list. The menu offers local fresh seafood, steaks and more, as well as an extensive cocktail list. Weekly specials give you a reason to keep coming back or more including 2 for 1 burgers on Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, half price sushi on Wednesdays and lobster speicals on Thursdays. Sunsets is open Mondays through Sunday starting at 11 a.m. On Fridays and Saturday, they are pen late until 12:30 a.m.

CHARLIE’S OF BAY HEAD, at 72 Bridge Avenue in Bay Head offers possibly the most romantic view in the area. The upscale bar and restaurant faces west, looking out over Twilight Lake, allowing patrons to catch sunsets as they sip something off the wine list, a delectable cocktail or a craft beer. Hungry? Enjoy seafood and American fare on the waterside patio. View the menu or make a reservation at charliesofbayhead.com.

RED’S LOBSTER POT, 57 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, offers a unique and quaint marina view, right near the inlet. The fresh seafood is best enjoyed with the scenic views and cool breezes this location offers. The lobster roll is a must try! Visit Red’s daily beginning at noon and closing at 9pm weekdays and 10pm on weekends. Red’s is closed on Tuesdays.

KLEIN’S FISH MARKET, 708 River Rd., Belmar, has been serving fresh seafood with a view of Shark River for over 90 years. Visit the family-owned fish market, waterside cafe and tiki bar, open seven days a week. Check out summer happy hour from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for drink and food specials. Klein’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

9TH AVE PIER, 905 NJ-35, Belmar, invites you to “Grab a bite…and a rum bucket” along the Belmar Marina. Try shrimp, sandwiches and the raw bar while you sit back and watch the boats come in. While you’re there, try your hand at mini golf on the putting green and enjoy live music. Open until 12 a.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on weekdays. For the full menu and live entertainment schedule, visit 9thavepier.com.

MARINA GRILLE, 905, NJ-35, Belmar, is right next door to 9th Ave Pier for more upscale dining. Enjoy drinks and a raw bar and a variety of seafood while watching the sunset over the marina. Bring your boat up to the marina for the ultimate waterfront dining experience! Open until 12 a.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on weekdays. Check out their full menu at marinagrillenj.com.

THE WHARFSIDE, 101 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has served seafood at the shore since 1963. Enjoy seafood, burgers, live music and a creative cocktail menu on the patio bar or head upstairs to the upper dining area for an even better view. The Wharfside is open until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends. For more information about live music on the patio, visit wharfsidenj.com.

EVENTIDE GRILLE, 1400 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, boasts “Come for the food, stay for the view” and they certainly aren’t exaggerating when it comes to views of the scenic Shrewbury River. Their marina location gives you plenty of water views and boat views to soak up while you enjoy a bite from their menu. They offer regular live music, as well, so visit eventidegrille.com to review their schedule. Open Monday through Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

HARPOON WILLY’S, 2655 River Rd., Manasquan, has great seafood and an even better view of the Manasquan River from the bar, which offers signature cocktails and an impressive beer and wine list. For daily and weekly specials and live music, check out their website at harpoonwillys.com. Open until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends.