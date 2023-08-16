Looking for a dinner cruise, a booze cruise or even a pirate adventure? You can have it all with the Jersey Shore’s beautiful pleasure cruise boats. Host a birthday, reunion, or just a fun day (or night) out on the water with the ones you love the most. There’s no better view of the water than when you’re on deck with the wind in your face, so check out our list of the best party boats around.

PLEASURE CRUISES

Pleasant Water Taxi, 201 Union Lane, Brielle, is the only charter in the area where drinks are included in your two or three hour cruise. Spend a day visiting F-Cove, Treasure Island or Flag island with up to 30 people for any occasion! Call 732-528-9248 for more information.

Cruisin’ Tiki, 1600 NJ-70, Brick, offers a brunch cruise, a tiki fun cruise and a sunset cruise on a tropical floating hut. Cruises depart from River Rock Restaurant for up to six guests, or 12 people if you book two boats. Ask your captain to stop at the Ship Bottom Sandbar so you can take a dip to cool off before continuing on your cruise. Check their website for daily cruise times at cruisintikispointpleasant.com.

Belmar Tiki Boat, 610 River Rd., Belmar, a 45-foot pontoon boat with a tropical flair is “the most fun you can have at the Jersey Shore!” This tiki boat is just waiting to take you on a private or public cruise from the Belmar Marina for any occasion. Book a two-hour or 3-hour private cruise or join a 90-minute public cruise. Visit belmartikiboat.com to book.

Big Mohawk Sunset Cruises, 905 NJ-35, Belmar, offers fishing by day and parties by night. Book a two-hour sunset cruise for any occasion with Jersey Shore native, Captain Chris Hueth. BYO music, food and drinks to make your trip smooth sailing. Visit bigmohawk.com to book.

River Queen, 800 Ashley Ave., Brielle, is a beautiful two-level boat perfect for weddings, birthdays or any occasion for 35-140 passengers. Sail along the Manasquan River and the Barnegat Bay for a spectacular backdrop to your special day. For more details about booking and full menu available on board, visit weddingsnj.com.

River Lady, 1 Robbins Pkwy., Toms River, will take you back in time to the 19th century. This 150 passenger boat is a historic reproduction of a Mississippi paddleboat perfect for any event. Public cruises and historic tours are available for brunch, lunch and dinner at riverlady.com.

Queen Mary, 415 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, is available to charter up to 100 passengers for weddings, anniversaries and special events. This 85 foot boat sails through the Point Pleasant Canal and down the Metedeconk River in the later afternoon and evening. Catering and DJs are available. You might even see some dolphins or whales! Call 732-899-3766 or visit njqueenmary.com to make reservations.

Classic Boat Rides, 8 Simon Lake Dr., Atlantic Highlands, has a variety of public and private cruises for all occasions, from weddings to firework viewing to lighthouse tours. Charter their paddlewheel boat, mariner or an electric boat for parties of all sizes. Join a public cruise for live music and great views of the Highlands waterways. Visit classicboatrides.com to view live music events and all of the different cruises available for your pleasure.

Pirate Adventure Jersey Shore, 281 Princeton Ave., Brick, will take you and your mates aboard a pirate ship adventure aboard the Sea Gypsy II for swashbuckling fun along the Metedeconk River. Party packages include facepaint and catering is available. If you’re looking for a calmer adventure, book their sunset pirate cruise. Visit jerseyshorepirates.com for more information.

Irish Jig Charters, 307 Perrine Blvd., Manasquan, is a family-run boat charter that specializes in sunrise, sunset and sightseeing cruises. Let Captains Mike Nolan and Hunter Nolan tailor your charter, including catering and duration, for whatever fits your needs as you sail along the Metedeconk, Manasquan River and Barnegat Bay. Visit njirishjig.com or call Captain Mike at 732-216-7567 to book your picturesque cruise.

Captain Cal II, 905 River Road, Belmar’s specialty may be Fluke fishing, but they also offer sunset cruises. Contact Debbie today to schedule a group trip to enjoy a sunset cruise. The three-hour ride is an opportunity to celebrate an occasion or just a friendship. You can BYO food and drink to enjoy on the ride.