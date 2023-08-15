The Point Pleasant Boro Rotary Club 33rd annual Car Show has been postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 22 due to weather.

The Car Show will showcase over 300 antique and classic cars, and will be from 6 to 9 p.m at Crystal Point Marina. Antique cars and trucks, modified cars and trucks, foreign, custom, street rods and replicas will fill the lot.

Wolfman Gerry will create the mood with music from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s in the cool evening with breezes from the Manasquan River.

Trophies will be presented at 8:30 p.m. in front of the stage at the show. Only cars from 2013 and older will be judged and eligible for a trophy.

