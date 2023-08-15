BRICK TOWNSHIP — Corey Johnson, 28, of Brick Township, allegedly broke into the residence of his ex-wife on Judy Court before exiting the residence and firing a shot at a Brick Township police officer and then turning the gun on himself and shooting himself in the head on Monday, Aug. 14, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries to his arm from glass shards as a result of the shot fired at the windshield of his patrol vehicle.

The officer was transported to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, where he was treated for his injuries and subsequently released.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mr. Johnson is currently listed in critical condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department received a 911 call from a female stating that she had been notified by her Ring doorbell camera that her ex-husband, identified as Mr. Johnson, had broken into her residence.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that upon receiving the notification, the female left her place of employment and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when she arrived at the parking lot of her residence.

Mr. Johnson, who had since exited the residence, pulled his motor vehicle in front of the female’s vehicle, thereby blocking her in.

