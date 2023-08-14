BRICK TOWNSHIP — Participants and volunteers eagerly entered the ocean at Brick Beach III for the Best Day on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

The Best Day was put on by the Best Day Foundation, a volunteer organization that helps children and young adults with special needs build confidence and self-esteem through safe, fun, adventure experiences.

Best Day events are open to children with developmental and physical disabilities, including children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, cancer, spinal cord injuries and other physical and developmental challenges.

Mike Zichelli of the Best Day Foundation told The Ocean Star that one of the best parts of the event is seeing the smiles on the faces of the participants and volunteers and said that it is often a competition to see who smiles more.

