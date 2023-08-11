Wilbur L. Danley, Jr., 83, of Wildwood FL, formerly of Manasquan, NJ, was called home on July 31, 2023. Wilbur was born May 24th, 1940, to the late Wilbur and Leona Darnley Sr. Wilbur was a loving husband, brother, and father.



Wilbur was educated at Manasquan High School, and durning high school he became