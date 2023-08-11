BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved an ordinance to extend the storefront revitalization program, in order to promote the renovation of existing vacant commercial structures. The council also waived fees for construction until the end of next year.

According to Mayor Lisa Crate, 30 empty storefronts have been rebuilt by business owners looking to get started with a new business since the program was enacted in 2015.

Council President Heather deJong said, “In this proposal, the township is encouraging any new business looking to fill any vacant commercial space under 5,000 square feet that has been vacant for one year, to open for business.”

All township permit fees will be waived to encourage the start, typically these fees are charged and associated with opening a small business. Fees include business license fees, parking and traffic impact fees and building and planning review fees.

“All of these fees and charges fund important services, but during times of economic uncertainty and tough credit markets, they can be enough of a barrier to market entry that they impede the type of economic growth that we desperately need right now,” said Council President deJong.

