WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall Township residents Diane and George Beyer have filed notice of a planned legal action opposing a recently-adopted ordinance approving the rezoning of the 92-acre tract known as the McDowell property.

The notice, filed Aug. 4 through the Weiner Law Group, states that the suit will be filed by Sept. 11.

Ms. Beyer, who lives on a farm on 18th Avenue adjacent to the McDowell tract, said she did not receive notice from the township nor Edgewood Properties, a development firm, about the proposed estate development, until after she was informed of it by a neighbor.

“I’ve seen [Edgewood Properties CEO and President] Jack Morris’ surveyors on the property … we share the border,” said Ms. Beyer, whose opposition claims that under a New Jersey statute, the township is required to provide 10 days notice to all residents living within 200 feet of a proposed development.

“I was taken aback when I got the letter saying there was going to be a zoning change,” Ms. Beyer said. “This is supposed to be zoned residential — not AHR-14…There’s not even a definitive plan; it’s willy-nilly … I bought this property knowing that, at worst-case scenario, there’s going to be cute little farmettes next door.”

“It’s an iconic piece of property; Wall Township is not protecting it at all. They’re letting Edgewood Properties, which is a behemoth that has their own law firm in-office [develop it]. This guy’s got big guns, but we’re coming to the negotiating table with BB guns, tennis rackets, even,” she said.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.