The 20th annual Lavallette Breast Cancer Walk was held on Sunday, Aug. 6 sending a sea of pink shirts through town.
The race had 1,027 walkers and raised over $37,000 for American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fund.
