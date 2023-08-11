POINT PLEASANT — Amelia Valente, senior program coordinator of the New Jersey 4-H program, brought her knowledge and some furry friends to educate attendees about facts, misconceptions and expectations when adopting and raising a small animal pet.

She gave this presentation at the Point Pleasant Borough Library on Wednesday to roughly a dozen kids, teens and parents, all interested in learning more about what it takes to raise small animals.

Ms. Valente explained that many times, families rush into getting these animals without realizing what kind of care and attention they need, leading them to often be neglected, given up or worst of all, abandoned. She stressed that these animals are domesticated, and little to no survival strategies for living in the wild.

“It is so important to be responsible when it comes to pet care. These are living beings, so we want to treat them with kindness. They are not meant to just sit in a cage and be looked at for two seconds. They are meant to be a part of your family,” said Ms. Valente.

In her presentation, he went through various tiers of small animals, ranking them from most beginner friendly to the most difficult ones to raise.

“My hope, my goals are [with this presentation] to show people these [creatures] are precious lives, that you can easily take care of them if you are dedicated. They can fill your home with love and fulfillment,” said Ms. Valente.

