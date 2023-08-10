MANASQUAN – The Manasquan Planning Board revoted on the North Potter confirmation resolution during their Monday, Aug. 1 meeting, because of a request by the attorney for North Potter Partners.

Jeffrey Beekman, attorney from North Potter Partners, contacted planning board attorney George McGill to request a potential revote of the confirmation resolution approved during the July 12 meeting.

“I reviewed how the vote occurred, and this is a procedural matter,” said Mr. McGill.

Kevin Kennedy was the attorney present the night of July 12 due to Mr. McGill recusing himself due to a conflict of interest. Mr. McGill understood that there was confusion that night about proceeding with memorializing the resolution.

During the July 12 meeting, Mark Larkin made the motion to approve, which was seconded, followed by three eligible members voting.

Mr. Beekman was concerned that Mr. Larkin was not eligible to vote, according to Mr. McGill.

“My response to him was, he didn’t vote and there’s no prohibition in the statute or otherwise in Robert’s Rules that would prevent somebody not eligible to vote to open the question to the board,” said Mr. McGill.

“At the request of Jeff Beekman, if the board would consider doing another vote, it’s just a precaution to save time, if this matter does go up on appeal, which it could,” said Mr. McGill. “I said I would bring it to the board, I don’t see any harm in it, I don’t think it’s necessary, but I don’t see any harm in it.”

The board then decided to revote with the same four board members from the 4-2 vote, Frank DiRoma, John Burke, John Muly and Neil Hamilton, who all voted yes.

