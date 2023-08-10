POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A woman is suing Martell’s Tiki Bar over injuries sustained last year in a fall, which she alleges occurred as a result of being over-served alcohol by bartenders.

The suit was filed on June 7 in Union County’s Superior Court by plaintiff Mary Santoro of Westfield. It alleges that, on the night of July 14, 2022, bartenders continued to sell her alcohol while she “obviously was in a visibly intoxicated condition,” and that “Defendants knew or reasonably should have known of her state of intoxication.”

Ms. Santoro’s lawsuit accuses the operators and bartenders of Martell’s of negligence, as well as violations of New Jersey’s “dram shop” law, which establishes liability by negligence of a bar or restaurant when they over-serve a customer, or when it serves someone who is underage.

Aside from Martell’s itself, the suit names “John Doe Bartenders 1-10,” as well as several other anonymous parties she says contributed to the environment that caused her injury. The suit claims that the bar “owed a duty of reasonable care to business invitees, licensees and/or non-trespassing entrants present on the subject premises” and that it failed to do so the night of July 14, 2022.

“At the same time and place, Plaintiff slipped and/or tripped…to the ground, thereby sustaining injuries,” the suit alleges. It does not specify the extent of Ms. Santoro’s injury.

In an answer provided by the law firm Ahmuty, Demers & McManus, Esqs. on Aug. 2, Martell’s denied any wrongdoing, stating that “If the Plaintiff [Ms. Santoro] suffered damages, the same were caused by the Plaintiff’s contributory negligence.”

Martell’s Tiki Bar’s answer also states that “[t]he incident which forms the basis of this litigation and which allegedly caused the injuries and damages to Plaintiff was proximately caused or contributed to by the fault of third parties which are not party to this suit.”

In the complaint, Ms. Santoro’s attorney, Jeremy Hylton, makes a statement-of-damages claim seeking $1 million or “a verdict in excess thereof, as determined by the trier-of-fact.”

