AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon First Aid Squad has received a $10,000 donation from the defunct Belmar First Aid squad with help from current volunteer and BFAS Life Member Mary Louise Anderson.

“Belmar First Aid disbanded and there were assets left since it was a volunteer organization,” said Avon First Aid President Dave Gamble. “Life members [of Belmar First Aid] were asked to put in names of who the donations should go to and Mary Louise Anderson mentioned the Avon first aid squad since we did so much mutual aid.”

According to Mr. Gamble, life members of the defunct squad were asked to allocate the squad assets to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Anderson was labeled as a life member of the Belmar First Aid squad before it closed and she joined the Avon First Aid. Due to her title as a life member, she was able to allocate a portion of the assets to a 501c3 of her choice, which happened to be Avon First Aid.

As stated in a press release about the donation, the Belmar First Aid Squad assets, including its property, will be distributed to 501c3 charities, as designated by the Belmar First Aid Squad board of directors and life members as required by law.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.



Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.