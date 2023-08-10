POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Councilwoman Caryn Byrnes has resigned her position as the council’s liaison to the Golden Gulls Senior Committee, according to a letter circulated to several committee members Monday morning.

In the letter, which was written by Councilwoman Byrnes, she states that, “While it has been my distinct pleasure to serve the older adults in our community, I will be resigning my position as liaison to the Golden Gulls committee.”

She added that she would continue to host Zumba Gold [a lower-intensity Zumba program] and chair yoga with the committee as a “council initiative,” and said, “As I remain committed to the residents of our community as your councilwoman…Have fun with the committee and our beloved seniors.”

“Remember,” she said, “don’t take it so seriously, for so many of us have already retired from the corporate world! I wish you continued success.”

Councilwoman Byrnes declined to comment at this time.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.