BAY HEAD — Residents from all over Bay Head lined the shores of Twilight Lake to either compete or cheer in the fourth annual Mayor’s Cup last Saturday.

This fourth annual event saw Bay Head residents race their canoes, kayaks or paddle boards around Kellogg Island in Twilight Lake, for a chance to have their names engraved onto a plaque which will be displayed at Bay Head Borough Hall for the year, along with a gold, silver or bronze medal for first, second and third place respectively.

Mayor William Curtis said the event, which started in 2020, began very small, but especially after last year, the event has grown exponentially, seeing many residents come out to not only race, but show support to fellow neighbors and community members.

Dozens of residents came out to support the event, with just as many competing in the event as well. The event saw winners for each category, canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, with winners for first, second and third for each category.

Prior to the race, Mayor Curtis said, “We are so excited. Each year gets a little bigger, and this year we got a lot of stand up paddle board people.” Over 20 paddle boards had entered the race.

“We look forward to people spectating and seeing what’s going on. Hopefully next year it will be even bigger,” said Mayor Curtis. He further commended the co-chair of the Bay Head Life Mayors Wellness campaign committee, Meryl Clement, for organizing the whole event, from keeping track of all the racers checking in, to starting the races.

Ms. Clement said prior to the race that she was most looking forward to seeing the excitement of the races, “I cannot even believe how much fun it is watching people work their way around the island and try to win this thing.”

“This particular event I love because we have this beautiful lake in our town and it gives us an opportunity to gather here to use the lake, enjoy the lake and to get some physical activity. It is a perfect summer thing to do,” said Ms. Clement.

Despite the heated competition from all residents, Ms. Clement said people are really in this for the fun rather than the glory. She referenced how for the past three years, Jean Mitchell had won the stand up paddle board category, and many competitors were looking to de-throne her this year.

Ms. Mitchell said to The Ocean Star prior to the race that the competition in previous years did not seem as serious as this year. However, despite the odds stacked against her, Ms. Mitchell had no problem with losing, saying she was in this race for the excitement rather than the competition.

“I am almost looking forward to losing because it looks like there is more of a crowd this year, which is great. But it is a blast, I love it. I am in it for the fun,” said Ms. Mitchell.

She further said her equipment is not the greatest, as she uses a cheaper paddle board rather than the more expensive ones some of her competitors were using. Ms. Mitchell said she loves to paddle, and can be out on the water for hours and hours at a time, having been paddling for many years in every lake, river, body of water and even the ocean in the Bay Head and surrounding areas.

Councilwoman Holly MacPherson said prior to the race that events like these “bring everyone together and keep us active in our community. We utilize our lakes and our parks, and it is a great way for our community to get together.”

A cookout was also held immediately after the race, with hamburgers and hot dogs donated by Crest Pointe Rehabilitation. The Bay Head Fire Department donated ice, water and chips, along with their “muscle” helping setting up and breaking down the tents, according to Ms. Clement. Plus, Scow Ditch Yacht Club had donated the grill for the event.

