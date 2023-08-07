BELMAR — Belmar Beach Patrol partnered with Hero events to host the very first Deep Sand 2-Mile Dash in conjunction with local charity ‘Run with Veronica’ on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Based out of Manasquan, the charity was created in the name of the daughter of Belmar lifeguard Glenn Szenzenstein, Veronica, who was diagnosed with stage 4 Hogkins lymphoma in 2018 as a high school freshman, and who died recently at age 20.

Veronica, a Wall Township resident who loved spending time at the beach, was a graduate of Trinity Hall High School and had been accepted to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, according to her obituary.

According to Chief Lifeguard and Beachfront Director Harry Harsin, who is also part of the race’s organizing committee, the race had originally been organized in the early summer and hoped to include Veronica. In light of her passing, the Szenzenstein family and their supporters made the decision to still hold the event in her honor.

“Obviously we asked [Veronica’s parents] if they still wanted to have the run and they said for sure,” said Mr. Harsin. “Not only that, but they’re registered to be in it as well, so even better.”

The race took place on Second Avenue beach in Belmar and welcomed hundreds of participants who came to not only run a very difficult race, but support Veronica’s family and friends.

Due to the incredible participation and event sponsors, over $10,000 was collected to be donated to pediatric cancer research.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

