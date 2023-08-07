BRIELLE — Four passengers were rescued from a sinking boat nearly three-and-a-half miles from the Manasquan Inlet late Sunday morning.

A group of fishermen aboard The Gemini out of Brielle Yacht Club were nearby when they noticed another boat in distress, according to an interview with the vessel’s captain Chris Davidson that was published by NJ.com Monday.

“We literally just set up on a drift to go fluke fishing, and Joe turned around to me and said, ‘Chris, I think that boat’s sinking,’” Mr. Davidson said, referring to Joe Cabasso, one of the Gemini’s co-owners.

Mr. Davidson said he then moved the Gemini towards the four floating passengers that had jumped off of the sinking boat.

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said in the same report that the four rescued passengers were brought to shore at the Shark River inlet. No injuries were reported.

