MANASQUAN — The Borough of Manasquan held their annual Big Sea Day on Saturday, Aug. 5 and welcomed events and programs from many different community organizations.

According to Manasquan Councilman Michael Mangan, Big Sea Day has been part of the community since he was a kid, but has changed and grown throughout the years.

“The events have changed over the years,” said Manasquan Councilman Michael Mangan. “What is great about Big Sea Day is that everyone brings their own things to the table and decides what they want to bring to the event every year. Beach Smash only came on three years ago and is one of the most popular events … it is constantly evolving and that is the whole point.”

This year, Big Sea Day offered many different activities from a surf competition and Beach Smash baseball tournament to a sand castle building competition and fishing contest. All of the programs were run by different community organizations including the recreation department and the tourism commission and took place from the inlet all the way to Riddle Way Beach.

“What I like about Big Sea Day is that it highlights different groups and captures the essence of Manasquan,” said Mr. Mangan. “Everyone has their own thing and Big Sea Day is about bringing it all together because that is what makes Manasquan special.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.





