POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education [BOE] approved Superintendent Adam Angelozzi to become a shared service with the Bay Head School distinct.

This decision came after a three step process done by both Bay Head and Point Pleasant’s BOEs.

The first step came when the Bay Head BOE unanimously voted to approve a shared service agreement for the superintendent’s position with Point Pleasant Borough schools, at their meeting on July 11.

This came via a recommendation from Bay Head Superintendent Steve Corso, who has since retired. Superintendent Corso explained that in preparation for his retirement, the BOE interviewed many candidates, but decided to continue a relationship between the Point Pleasant and Bay Head school districts.

Superintendent Corso had also served as the Point Pleasant school district business administrator, hence the previous relationship.

The second step came at the Point Pleasant BOE meeting on July 17, where the board would alter Superintendent Angelozzi’s contract to allow such a shared service to occur.

The third step happened at the most recent Point Pleasant BOE meeting last Monday, where the board would pass a resolution to officially allow Superintendent Angelozzi to take the position.

Superintendent Angelozzi’s contract extends for both Bay Head and Point Pleasant beginning on August 1 until June 30, 2028, as approved by Charles Muller, Interim Executive County Superintendent for Ocean County.

Superintendent Angelozzi’s salary is $203,500 annually, and will receive an additional $1,600 per month for serving as Bay Head’s superintendent.

