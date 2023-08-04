WALL — Silton Swim School worked with the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation [ECF] for a massive fundraiser, called Silton Vs. Cancer, for the 16th year running last Saturday.

Over the years, Silton has partnered with many organizations for their annual fundraiser, usually being the American Cancer Society. For the last seven years, however, Silton has worked with the ECF to help give back to more local families to help them deal with pediatric cancer.

The ECF, “services families in New Jersey that have a child stricken with pediatric cancer. We provide food, financial assistance, holiday wishes and birthdays all for the children and their siblings,” said Rose Contreras, Eastern Regional Director of the ECF. She further said the ECF will provide counseling for anyone in the household free of charge.

The way the ECF is able to fund these types of expenses is through “amazing donors and sponsors” such as Silton, said Ms. Contreras.

Director of Silton Danielle Nestler said one day, Ms. Contreras walked into the Silton office to ask about a possible partnership. Ms. Nestler said the ECF is a fantastic organization to donate to because of how the money is donated to local families. “I liked how they were more local and more geared towards pediatrics. I liked how we were supporting local families.”

One of the ECF’s buildings are based out of Wall, with other locations around New Jersey in Clark, Woodbury Heights and Midland Park.

At Saturday’s event, live music, catering, a massive gift auction with over 100 high quality items ranging from toys for the little ones to televisions for the adults and, of course, swimming were featured at the poolside of Silton.

