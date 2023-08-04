AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon-By-The-Sea will be celebrating the second annual Avon Day on Sept. 23.

Business members in the community are invited to bring their wares and promote their stores on the lawn of the municipal building.

“We are looking forward to what we did last year,” said Avon Mayor Ed Bonanno. “It was designed to support our local merchants and it is a really nice event for the town to gather together as a community.”

Avon Day started as a way to bring people together after the COVID pandemic, according to the mayor. Members from the community gathered at different booths to promote their businesses or community organizations.

Last year, some of the organizations that participated included the Avon First Aid Department, the Environmental Commission and the Historical Society.

The mayor said the event saw 300 to 400 people throughout the day and he is hoping it brings in even more the second time around.

This year, the event will welcome a kids DJ, live music, games and a chili cook-off.

“We had over a dozen entries for the chili making contest last year,” said Mayor Bonanno. “Everyone can taste the chili and vote and a prize is given out for the winner who makes the best chili.”





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.