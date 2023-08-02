MANASQUAN — Big Sea Day is coming this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 5, with a rain date set for Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Manasquan Recreation Commission’s daylong events consist of an array of sea-themed activities and fun for all ages on the Manasquan beaches and at the inlet.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves and take in everything Manasquan and Manasquan Beach has to offer,” said Erik Ertle, superintendent of Manasquan Recreation Department. “We’re praying for good weather so we can get all of our events in on Saturday.”

Big Sea Day is one of Manasquan’s long-standing events that originated back to the 1700s and 1800s when farmers and others who lived outside the area would come together for a celebration on the beach. During that time, it was held in September after the warm summer months were over, and farmers had finished harvesting their crops.

After the 2016 Big Sea Day celebration, the Manasquan Historical Society decided to turn over the event planning, which it had run for over 30 years, to the Manasquan Tourism Commission and the Manasquan Beach and Recreation Department, according to Mr. Ertle.

Last year, Big Sea Day’s location was moved from Main Street beach to the Elks handicap beach, located at the entrance of Ocean Avenue near the playground. Mary Ryan, president of the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association, said it was the perfect place for families coming in and that the new location was very successful last year.

The Beach Smash Baseball Tournament, sponsored by South Shore Sign Company, will take place between Riddle Way Beach and Main Beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register a team, visit beachsmash.com.

Big Sea Day Surf Competition, sponsored by Manasquan High School Parents Surf Club, is set for both Saturday, Aug. 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s tattoos, sponsored by the Manasquan Beach Improvement Association will take place at Ocean Avenue and Elks Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All tattoos are free of charge and no appointment is required.

The Sandcastle Contest, sponsored by Manasquan Tourism Commission, will be at Riddle Way Beach with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Riddle Way gazebo. No registration fee is required. The contest will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with judging from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Manasquan Fishing Club Contest is a free fishing contest for kids of all ages. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Manasquan Inlet [the eastern end of Riverside Drive]. Fishing poles will be awarded to winners and no registration is required.

The Marine Animal Display, sponsored by New Logic Marine Science Camp, will be held at Ocean Avenue/Elks Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, there will be no fireworks show at the conclusion of Big Sea Day, but residents are encouraged to attend the July Fourth fireworks that have been rescheduled for Sept. 23.

“Manasquan beach consistently ranks as one of the top beaches in New Jersey, so the crowds are already here,” said Mr. Ertle. “This year’s Big Sea Day event organizers have been with us for a number of years and they keep coming back in large part for their popularity with Manasquan residents and guests.”

