BRADLEY BEACH — The director of the Bradley Food Pantry has resigned, citing a decision by the St. James Episcopal Church on Fourth Avenue to reduce the program’s operating days in response to neighborhood complaints about traffic and noise.

Linda Curtiss, who had directed the church-based program for 10 years, announced her resignation Tuesday and said that she intends to establish a new food pantry elsewhere, with new volunteers. She cited the church’s decision to reduce pantry operations from five days a week to three.

“I want to feed as many people as possible and I can’t do that in only three days,” Ms. Curtiss said.

Rev. James T. Yarsiah, priest-in-charge at St. James Episcopal Church, told The Coast Star on Tuesday that the church would continue to operate the 40-year-old food pantry on the reduced schedule, which he described as a pilot program. He said he had suggested the move in response to complaints from some of the church’s residential neighbors.

Rev. Yarsiah said that Ms. Curtiss “sent us a letter of resignation based on wanting to serve everyone five days a week. We had neighbors complaining about unbearable noise and other things like the trucks coming early and other disturbances…They asked us to do something and we, in turn, asked her [Ms. Curtiss] to do something.”

