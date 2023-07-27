AVON-BY-THE-SEA — St. John’s Episcopal Church in Avon-By-The-Sea is 140 years old making it the oldest church in the borough. For the past three years, the Pat Roddy Trio has played a benefit concert in order to raise money to keep the historic architecture intact.

According to Senior Warden of the Church Sarah Sibbald, the benefit has raised money the last three years to help with projects from renovations to the bell tower, replacement of plexiglass windows and replacement of the cedar shake shingles on the front of the building. This year, the money raised will help replaster a wall inside the building and continue the shingle replacement.

“We just did the facade of the church and replaced old clouded plexiglass in the windows in the front of the church,” said Ms. Sibbald. “The interior of the church has a wall that needs to be replastered…There is always a need.”

The benefit will take place at the church on July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 or the day of the concert $35 through Venmo Account: @Saint-Johns. Pat Roddy has returned all three years to play songs by request for the nearly 100 people in attendance.

When asked what brough Pat Roddy and his band to the benefit, Ms. Sibbald said his manager lived next door and was more than willing to help however he could.





