BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor Lisa Crate announced alongside members of Save Breton Woods and Brick Open Space Savers that the township will be closing on the Breton Woods 31.6-acre property that was threatened by residential development at the July 25 council meeting.

“We are very excited that tomorrow [Wednesday, July 26] we are finally closing on the Breton Woods property. This has been a multi-year long effort to get this land preserved for our township.

The property lies directly behind the Church of the Visitation, located at 730 Lynnwood Ave.

“There are a lot of people that we need to thank, but I want to talk about the importance of what has happened. Initially what was going to be put on this land, this 31-acres over in Breton Woods were 59 homes and the impact of that on our community, while we do love having people in our community, it would have been a great impact when it came to traffic and really saving green acres space for our town,” said the mayor.

According to Mayor Crate, the township saw a large number of people step up from the Breton Woods community, who created Save Breton Woods.

