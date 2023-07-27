AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Commissioners discussed municipal pool upgrades, the Sylvan Lake Living Shoreline project and the examination of the master plan for the borough at their meeting on Monday.

The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the borough planning board to conduct a periodic reexamination of the master plan for the borough.

“We are requesting the planning board consider re-examining the master plan for the borough, which they use as a guide for zoning,” said Avon Mayor Ed Bonanno. “The original plan was from 2004 and a lot has happened since 2004.”

The mayor mentioned that many of the storefronts in the borough were vacant and the reexamination would allow for stakeholder meetings in order to find out what residents of the town would like to see in the downtown area.

While the Avon Pool was completely renovated before opening up this summer, the one part of the project that was not completed was the pool bathrooms. According to the mayor, the contract for the bathroom renovations will be going out to bid on Aug. 8 and the borough is hoping for construction to start in the fall before next summer.

The commissioners also discussed the second phase of the Sylvan Lake Living Shoreline project, which will be expanding the living shoreline all the way up to Main Street. According to Mayor Bonanno, a presentation will be given by the lead of the project Matrix at the next meeting on Aug. 14.





