AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Commissioners say they were surprised and disappointed to discover last week that the federal government has put the Coast Guard Station property up for sale.

Mayor Ed Bonanno, at the council meeting Monday, said he saw a sign posted on the fence at the decommissioned station on Saturday morning, stating that the property is for sale and the federal government will be seeking purchase bids via an online auction.

“We had been led to believe [by the Coast Guard] that we were going to get an environmental report on the property and possibly acquire it if the site was clean,” said Mayor Bonanno.

He also said that he had never heard back after sending in a letter of interest for buying the property to the Coast Guard, when the closure was first announced in the spring of 2020.

“We had discussed the possibility of obtaining it in order to control its development,” said Mayor Bonanno. “When we had a meeting this past winter to outline the status of the station, we had a general discussion about the possibility of having the Washington Avenue side of the property sold for single family homes and leasing the rear portion, which would include the dock, for educational and/or marine law enforcement.”

The mayor also said that if the borough were able to control the area, it could address some of the emergency access issues that were raised at the meeting.

The station was first built in 1871 and relocated in 1885 to a site “near the mouth of Shark River,” according to a report from the Coast Guard. It was decommissioned in fall of 2022. The property at 125 Washington Ave. backs onto the Shark River Inlet.

Both the mayor and Commissioner John Magrini expressed their disappointment with the U.S. General Service Administration, which they believe took over the property after the Coast Guard moved out.

According to borough attorney Barry Cooke, the site will now go back to its original zoning, which is single-family residential. The commissioners said that there is possibly room for six large houses to be built on the lot.

But there were more concerns expressed by borough residents at the meeting than positive ideas about the selling of the property.





