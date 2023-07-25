MANASQUAN — Drenching rains late Tuesday afternoon forced Manasquan Engine Co. #2 to cancel the opening night of the annual Manasquan Fireman’s Fair. The storm also caused street flooding along portions of Main Street.



A Facebook post by Edward Hill of Engine Co. #2 stated: “Due to an excessive amount of rain in a short period of time, as a result of passing storms, we are forced to make the decision to close the Fireman’s Fair tonight. The decision was made in the interest of safety for all involved. We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow at 6 PM in much better weather.”



The Fair, which is scheduled to run through Saturday, is expected to resume Wednesday at 6 p.m. weather permitting.

