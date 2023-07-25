BELMAR — Surrounded by family and friends, as well as borough and county officials, the Circle of Friends [COF] hosted their ribbon cutting ceremony on the boardwalk Saturday morning for the grand opening of their new temporary cafe at Taylor Pavilion.

COF is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting adults with special needs in the community through organizing social gatherings that will now expand their impact by providing their members with the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop valuable life skills at the cafe.

The ceremony welcomed boardwalk patrons along with both organization members and their supporters to gather at the newly renovated concession space to celebrate the opening day of their temporary lease location.

With a crew staffed by members of the social group with volunteer coaches to help guide them throughout their shifts, as well as a paid cook in the back of house, the cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until their lease ends on September 15.

