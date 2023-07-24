SEA GIRT — The Manasquan River Group of Artists displayed their original works on the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse front lawn this past Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 10 members set up their canvases early in the morning to begin selling their watercolor art of beach scenes, portraits, nature landscapes and sealife to beachgoers, passersby and local residents.

Each artist is a part of the Manasquan River Group of Artists, a group of local artists who focus on promoting art throughout the community. During each meeting, a different member will share their knowledge and teach a class.

A percentage of the artwork sold will go directly to the artist as commission, and some will go to the historical preservation and upkeep of the 127-year-old Sea Girt Lighthouse, which opened in 1896.

“We contribute to the lighthouse, we make a donation to the lighthouse at the end of the show,” said Manasquan River Group of Artists chairperson, Janice Collinson. “We usually make a donation of $100.”

