WALL TOWNSHIP — Most birthday parties might include a big fancy dinner and a cake, but for Robert Doane’s 100th birthday, he received a visit from a plane.

Mr. Doane’s family arranged for the actual aircraft that Mr. Doane flew on in the Pacific theater during World War II to stop by Monmouth Jet Center Saturday, a few days ahead of the veteran’s centennial birthday.

“It will bring back a lot of memories,” said Mr. Doane before the plane landed

More than 80 years ago,19-year-old Mr. Doane enlisted in the Navy, where he was assigned to Night Torpedo Squadron Forty-One, the first night squadron of its kind. He was an aerial gunner on a TBM ‘Avenger’ Torpedo Bomber aboard the USS Independence CVL-22 which launched strikes against targets in Luzon and Okinawa.

“Good times and bad, but mostly good,” said Mr. Doane, recounting his experiences flying above the Pacific with his pilot and radio man while they were overseas.

On the runway on Saturday morning, Mr. Doane was surrounded by family, including his five daughters, their spouses, and some of his 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Monmouth Jet Center waived the landing fee and provided fuel for the bomber’s 30-minute flight from Long Island to Wall.

