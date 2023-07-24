POINT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Elks Lodge held their annual Fluke Tournament on Saturday, this year naming it after former chairman of the committee John Veprek, who died late last year.

Over 170 boats participated in the tournament, which is one of the largest turnouts the event has seen in recent years, according to co-chair of the committee Brian Coyle.

Roughly 500 people then turned out to the picnic throughout the evening, as both members and residents partaken of the food, drinks, raffles and overall fun that ran though the lodge.

“It is over the top, it is spectacular,” said Ellen Veprek, Mr. Veprek’s wife, about the Fluke Tournament. “We want to thank all of our local sponsors who made donations. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did.” She further thanked all the members and volunteers who donated their time to help clean, cook, set-up and overall to make the day go smoother.

Funds raised from this event are used for the many functions the lodge holds, going towards causes dedicated to veterans and special needs children.

The tournament was named after Mr. Veprek, also known as Johnny Fish. He managed the Fluke Tournament for 28 years with his committee before he died last December. Mr. Coyle said, “We were just trying to honor him and do the best we could for the Elks and for the fisherman who have been supporting us for almost 30 years. It was truly a team effort from the whole committee. We are just really thankful for being blessed with a beautiful day and a great turnout.”

Exalted Ruler Linda Gartz said, “It went really well, everyone was happy. Lots of fishermen came back, the party went well and it was a good day all in all.” She further said “John [Veprek] is upstairs right now looking and smiling down on all of us, every single one of us.”

