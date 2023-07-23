BAY HEAD — Plans are underway to digitize the borough’s tax maps, which are currently hand-drawn.

The borough council, at its July 10 meeting, introduced an ordinance to complete the project at a cost of $29,920.

The digitization would make all available tax maps editable in an AutoCAD format file for future updates. AutoCAD is a commercial computer-aided design and drafting software application.

This would “streamline all further processes involving updating the maps,” said Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci.

The borough’s engineers, Van Cleef Associates, will use the hand-drawn set of tax maps that are currently on file with the county and any available surveys or aerial imagery to aid in the production of the new digitized set. This will be done all in accordance with all state statutes.

According to Mr. Pannucci, “Bay Head, like most Ocean County towns, have been ordered to go through our mandated property tax revaluation, which will be completed at some point over the next few years. Each county in New Jersey has a tax board that has the authority to mandate a town have a revaluation, usually every 10 years.”

