BAY HEAD – The Ocean County Library’s Bay Head Express is now open and ready to serve patrons at borough hall, 83 Bridge Ave.

Located on the second floor, accessible by elevator for convenience, Bay Head Express will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; with the book drop available 24/7 on the first floor upon entry into the building.

Express services available include ordering, pick up and drop off of library books and materials, library cards issued and renewed and a collection of popular books, DVDs, audio books and Playaway launchpads.

Mayor William Curtis was very excited to see the opening of the Bay Head Express location, and said, “The Ocean County Library has created a wonderful solution for our Bay Head community. The library facilities here at Borough Hall will enable our residents to come in and pick out a book, and they can order any library materials they want. They can also drop off books in the main lobby, which is open 24/7. I wish everyone health and happiness and hope they fully enjoy it.”

Ocean County Library Director Susan Quinn thanked Mayor Curtis for coming up with this resourceful solution to provide library services at Borough Hall.

“The Ocean County Library is thankful to Mayor Curtis for allowing the Library to continue providing residents of Bay Head with library services at such a convenient location in the borough,” said Ms. Quinn.

