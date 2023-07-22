WALL TOWNSHIP — Coastal Habitat for Humanity [CHFH], a Monmouth County-offshoot of the international housing nonprofit, held an information session at Wall Township Library on Wednesday, July 12 regarding a southern Wall property that is to be converted into affordable housing.

The property, which will be a single-family home occupying the lot of 1123 Manito Road, will be available for one applicant household of “moderate income,” which, according to CHFH criteria, consists of a three-or-more person living group earning between 30 and 80 percent of the region’s median income level.

CHFH Project Manager Terri Adelstein gave the presentation, speaking to some two dozen prospective homeowners and providing information on the guidelines for application. A core criterion for homeownership under CHFH, according to Ms. Adelstein, is “sweat equity,” which requires the family to put in physical labor in the construction of the house.

“[Sweat equity] is partner families investing their own labor,” she said. “What we ask is: how can we collaboratively work together?”

“The houses are built with volunteer labor and donations,” she said. “The criteria for ownership of the home are: residency, willingness to partner—participate in sweat equity—and a need for decent, affordable housing,” which is determined by a home visit and conversation with the applicant. According to the application, each adult in the partner family must contribute 250 hours of sweat equity.

