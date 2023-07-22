AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Education recently discussed two funding opportunities, one which has provided over $200,000 to the school and another that could help fund the preschool program.

The board approved a resolution during its July 13 meeting to apply for a share of $40 million in newly-available state aid that Business Administrator Amy Lerner said is earmarked for districts that currently do not get preschool expansion aid.

“We have not qualified [for preschool expansion aid], so the board is paying for the [preschool] program,” said Ms. Lerner. “If the board would like to apply for the grant, they can, and if they get it, the first year is competitive and after that it will be added to our state aid.”

The grant would provide up to $14,000 per student for a full-day preschool, up to six hours. It would also allow the preschool program to be free for all Avon residents but capped at 15 students.

“With this grant, the preschool program would almost be fully funded,” said Ms. Lerner. “That takes money from your regular operating budget to free up other funding.”

The application for this grant is due the day after the next board of education meeting on Aug. 10, but in order to apply, the board needed to approve the application through a resolution, which was completed at the meeting on July 13.





