The Applegates, who have lived in Bay Head for more than a century, came together last weekend to celebrate the first birthday of the newest generation to the family.

The family home, which was built by Calvin W. Applegate, Sr. in 1938, sits at 193 Bridge Ave. When he died, his son, Calvin “Skip” W. Applegate, Jr. and his wife, Mary Ann Applegate, took the house and have lived there for 30 years.

The family all gathered together at the Bay Head home to celebrate the first birthday of Skip and Mary Ann’s great-grandson Henry.

While the family has spread out over the years, many of the Applegates still call Bay Head home. The original Applegates had moved from Lakewood to Bay Head in 1910, where they started a building business called Calvin H. Applegate and Sons, according to Fred Applegate, one of the Applegates still living part time in Bay Head and part time in Florida.

When Calvin H. retired, Calvin W. Sr. took it over, when the business was renamed to Calvin W. Applegate Alterations and Repairs Inc. His sons, Fred, Skip and Jeffrey Applegate, worked in the business when they were younger.

Skip eventually took over the business from his father, which was run out of the workshop in the back of the property. Mary Ann then became the bookkeeper for the business, just like Calvin W. Sr.’s wife, Edna, had done for the business prior. The business was one of the driving forces for the Applegate family staying in Bay Head, according to Mary Ann.

