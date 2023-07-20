WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education provided updates on its district goals and strategic planning for the next three years during its special meeting Monday night.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jennifer McCann presented the board with an update on district goals, which the board began developing in the summer of 2020. The district, according to Ms. McCann, identified four goals: academics [including Social and Emotional Learning], engaging strategic planning, preparing for community awareness of the December referendum and the district’s need to “enhance intra and inter-district communication.”

Ms. McCann reported that the district has created an “intervention program planning committee,” to support students and encourage more in-district retention of students with special needs to support their academic goals. The district will also implement the “seven mindsets” program, move to a “science of reading” pedagogy and improve K through five math training through analyzing students’ test results.

Regarding communications, Ms. McCann commended Supervisor of Instructional Technology & Digital Communications Heather Daniel for her work in developing the district’s new and improved website, which was selected as “client national exemplar.”

