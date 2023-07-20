BELMAR — With blue skies and temperatures in the high 90s, beach patrons and sand artists from around the state gathered on the beach in Belmar last Wednesday for the 36th annual Sandcastle Building Contest.

The July 12 event, sponsored by Frank Sementa of D’Jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe and the borough’s tourism commission, welcomed both contest participants and casual beach goers to a day of sun, sand and creativity.

“[It was] a beautiful summer day, all the more appreciated because we haven’t had many of those so far this year,” said Mr. Sementa.

Along the beach across the street from D’Jais on Ocean Avenue, competitors spent the morning carefully crafting sand sculptures in the designated space between 17th and 19th Avenues. A center stage located at the 18th Avenue beach marked the contest entrance with a large sponsorship castle created by The Bikini Boys, previous winners who were welcomed back this year to help give the scene an artistic flourish.

“It’s really a family event. We want to attract families and children to come to the beach,” Mayor Gerald Buccafusco said. “It’s interesting for people to see what kind of sculptures people can make out of the sand, it’s really quite remarkable.”

