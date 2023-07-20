BELMAR — The environmental commission alerted borough officials of rising concerns regarding the health of Silver Lake, including a reported algae bloom, during the July 11 meeting of the mayor and council.

The lake was tested by the Department of Public Works, with Lake Management Sciences, earlier that day, and the borough will follow up with treatment and alerts, if they are deemed necessary, according to new environmental commission liaison Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan.

These growing concerns were also addressed by the environmental commission at its last meeting on July 13.

“The algae levels that [we] are recording now are triple what they were last year, so we are in the middle of an algae bloom in Silver Lake,” said Environmental Commission Chairman Ed Lippincott.

Mr. Lippincott said that a graduate student they work with regarding environmental concerns reported that “there’s nothing you can do to stop it and you’re going to have to let it ride.”

He attributes the drastic change in algae levels to the rising geese population that the lake has been experiencing over the past year. He said after many surrounding boroughs enacted measures in order to deter the geese in their towns, the geese now have found new homes in Belmar.

