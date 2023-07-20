MANASQUAN — The Liv Morro Memorial Foundation hosted the second annual “Summer Stage: Light Up The Night” fundraiser for the Manasquan High School theater, at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como on July 14.

The Manasquan-based nonprofit has been working closely with the Manasquan High School [MHS] Alumni Association to help fund the Jack Nicholson Theatre renovations that have been in progress over the last year and are expected to be completed by this fall. The theater is named after the famous actor who attended the school many years ago.

Organizers of the event hoped to raise about $30,000, enough money to complete the renovations at MHS, according to Mark Morro of the Liv Morro Foundation, which previously raised $30,000 to pay for new lighting at the theater.

The event had well surpassed its goal and raised close to $50,000 across ticket sales, sponsorships and donations.

Mr. Morro said to The Coast Star that he wants to thank all the volunteers, sponsorships and especially Staples for providing the event with all the playbills, signs and banners. He also wants to thank the “incredible generosity” of Bar A for going “above and beyond” in making this event happen.

The July 14 event at Bar A featured an open bar, food, a 50/50, silent auction and entertainment from MHS graduates and students who performed excerpts from the most recent musical “Mamma Mia!”

Before the performance, Mr. Morro introduced Sophia Symonowicz, a friend of Liv’s who sang “Almost There” from the Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

During the night, Mr. Morro also acknowledged the Liv Morro Foundation’s scholarship recipient, Resse Hearon. On stage, Ms. Hearon, who will be studying music education at Ohio State University, said “I am very excited because music has always been a big part of my life, so I wanted to be able to share that with others, teach students and have them look up to me as well.”

